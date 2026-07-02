Forum Financial Management LP Sells 4,590 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Linde were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,953,116 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $19,167,559,000 after buying an additional 354,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,319,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,176,828,000 after acquiring an additional 172,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,820,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,127,594 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,318,325,000 after purchasing an additional 797,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,784,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,171,959,000 after purchasing an additional 695,771 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $533.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $246.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $509.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $538.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $543.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

See Also

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