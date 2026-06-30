Forum Financial Management LP Sells 71,416 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,499 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 71,416 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Intel were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. EWA LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 1,520,799 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $67,113,000 after acquiring an additional 64,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.45 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $93.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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