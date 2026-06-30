Forum Financial Management LP Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,509 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,107 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,789,615,000 after buying an additional 360,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,023,795,000 after acquiring an additional 638,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,196,000 after purchasing an additional 323,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $202.07 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50 day moving average is $191.11 and its 200 day moving average is $205.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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