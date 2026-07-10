Forza Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,651 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,651 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,568,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,776 shares during the period. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $281,542,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $164,968,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total value of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,272,790.88. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,590. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $318.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $338.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $368.17. The company has a market capitalization of $275.72 billion, a PE ratio of 277.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day moving average is $271.19 and its 200-day moving average is $205.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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