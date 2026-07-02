Foster & Motley Inc. Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,055 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $197.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $152.97 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded its AI ecosystem with a sovereign-AI partnership with Palantir to deploy secure AI models for government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for its GPUs and software stack. Article Title

NVIDIA expanded its AI ecosystem with a sovereign-AI partnership with Palantir to deploy secure AI models for government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for its GPUs and software stack. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Valar Atomics is partnering with NVIDIA on a small Utah data center aimed at showing how AI infrastructure can conserve water, highlighting another real-world use case for NVIDIA’s data-center technology. Article Title

Reuters reported that Valar Atomics is partnering with NVIDIA on a small Utah data center aimed at showing how AI infrastructure can conserve water, highlighting another real-world use case for NVIDIA’s data-center technology. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to continued bullish long-term catalysts, including robotics, edge AI, and ongoing hyperscaler capex, suggesting NVIDIA remains central to the AI buildout even amid a short-term pullback. Article Title

Several reports pointed to continued bullish long-term catalysts, including robotics, edge AI, and ongoing hyperscaler capex, suggesting NVIDIA remains central to the AI buildout even amid a short-term pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and valuation-focused articles remain constructive overall, with multiple firms reiterating positive ratings and raising earnings estimates, but these views are being offset by near-term concerns about stretched valuations and sector rotation. Article Title

Analyst commentary and valuation-focused articles remain constructive overall, with multiple firms reiterating positive ratings and raising earnings estimates, but these views are being offset by near-term concerns about stretched valuations and sector rotation. Negative Sentiment: Bearish technical commentary warns that NVIDIA could drift lower in the short term, with some traders eyeing a move toward $165 if support breaks. Article Title

Bearish technical commentary warns that NVIDIA could drift lower in the short term, with some traders eyeing a move toward $165 if support breaks. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed short bets against NVIDIA and other chip stocks, adding to concerns that the semiconductor group may be overextended after its big run. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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