Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 23,724 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,714 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,724 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.'s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $655,019.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $870,883.43. The trade was a 42.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: HPE continues to get support from bullish analyst commentary, including multiple price-target increases and upgraded ratings, reflecting confidence in its AI infrastructure, server, and networking growth prospects.

HPE continues to get support from bullish analyst commentary, including multiple price-target increases and upgraded ratings, reflecting confidence in its AI infrastructure, server, and networking growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The company has also been highlighted as a GARP-style pick with an attractive PEG ratio and solid earnings momentum, with recent earnings beating estimates and revenue rising sharply year over year.

The company has also been highlighted as a GARP-style pick with an attractive PEG ratio and solid earnings momentum, with recent earnings beating estimates and revenue rising sharply year over year. Positive Sentiment: Recent product and strategy coverage has emphasized HPE’s expansion in self-driving networks, zero-trust security, private cloud operations, and its role in AI infrastructure, which could support the long-term growth narrative.

Recent product and strategy coverage has emphasized HPE’s expansion in self-driving networks, zero-trust security, private cloud operations, and its role in AI infrastructure, which could support the long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity showed SVP Kirt Karros sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is not necessarily a negative signal but may add to investor caution amid the recent rally.

Insider activity showed SVP Kirt Karros sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is not necessarily a negative signal but may add to investor caution amid the recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary asking whether HPE remains “sensible” after a triple-digit rally suggests the stock may be facing valuation concerns after its sharp run-up.

Commentary asking whether HPE remains “sensible” after a triple-digit rally suggests the stock may be facing valuation concerns after its sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Whitman’s unexpected departure has created uncertainty around HPE’s strategic direction and leadership at a time when expectations are elevated, helping pressure the stock lower.

Whitman’s unexpected departure has created uncertainty around HPE’s strategic direction and leadership at a time when expectations are elevated, helping pressure the stock lower. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage comparing HPE with peers in AI servers and networking implies investors are reassessing whether the company can keep outperforming amid intense competition and mixed sentiment around AI spending.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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