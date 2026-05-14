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Fourier Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,599 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Lumentum logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Fourier Capital Management Ltd opened a new position in Lumentum, buying 6,599 shares worth about $2.43 million in the fourth quarter. The stake represents roughly 2.6% of Fourier’s portfolio and is its 13th-largest holding.
  • Lumentum continues to attract heavy institutional interest, with several large firms dramatically increasing their holdings. About 94.05% of the stock is now owned by institutional investors.
  • The company has also seen strong operational momentum, recently beating earnings estimates and issuing upbeat guidance tied to AI and cloud data center demand. Analysts remain bullish overall, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,012.43.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lumentum.

Fourier Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,599 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Lumentum comprises about 2.6% of Fourier Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 707.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $366,555,000 after acquiring an additional 871,249 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,401,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lumentum by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 710,208 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $115,558,000 after acquiring an additional 447,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 7,168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,958,000 after acquiring an additional 357,367 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,812,934.31. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,333 shares of company stock valued at $24,049,017. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Lumentum was added to the Nasdaq-100, a major catalyst that can trigger buying from index funds and other benchmark-tracking investors. Lumentum Joins the Nasdaq-100 Index®, Achieving New Milestone in Global Growth
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings momentum remains strong, with Lumentum beating estimates and issuing upbeat guidance tied to AI and cloud data center demand. Lumentum Stock Rises 6% After Q3 Earnings: Should You Hold or Fold?
  • Positive Sentiment: Wall Street continues to raise expectations: Northland Securities boosted future EPS estimates, and Citic Securities reportedly lifted its price target to $1,186, reinforcing the bull case for further growth. Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE Given New $1,186.00 Price Target at Citic Securities
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several recent pieces note that Lumentum’s share price has already had a huge run, so some investors are now debating whether the stock is getting stretched after the rally.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Commentary also points to potential supply constraints and a premium valuation, which may limit near-term upside even though demand remains very strong.
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by executives and directors may create some caution, though the sales were disclosed as part of pre-arranged trading plans and do not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE SVP Sells $1,838,263.67 in Stock

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $1,030.10 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.04 and a 12-month high of $1,085.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $798.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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