Fox Hill Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Fox Hill Wealth Management purchased a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. Core & Main makes up 1.3% of Fox Hill Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 5,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 767 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Core & Main from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Core & Main from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNM

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $262,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $656,750. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Hope bought 1,972 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $351,807.30. This trade represents a 39.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business's 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 5.87%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Core & Main this week:

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc NYSE: CNM is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drainage and fire protection products across North America. The company's product portfolio includes valves, hydrants, pipe and fittings, meters, couplings and other essential components that support municipal, industrial and environmental infrastructure projects. By combining a comprehensive inventory with logistics and technical support, Core & Main helps customers address complex water system and distribution challenges.

With more than 300 branch locations and over 3,500 employees, Core & Main serves a diverse customer base that includes municipalities, contractors, engineers and utility providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Core & Main, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Core & Main wasn't on the list.

While Core & Main currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here