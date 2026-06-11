Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $966,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Super Micro Computer Stock Down 28.0%

SMCI opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

More Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro said it has received about $39 billion in recent AI server orders from more than 20 customers, highlighting strong demand for its products.

Super Micro said it has received about $39 billion in recent AI server orders from more than 20 customers, highlighting strong demand for its products. Positive Sentiment: The company says the new funding is intended to help it buy components and fulfill its expanding AI backlog, which supports its long-term growth story. Reuters: Super Micro Computer plans to raise $7 billion in equity offerings

The company says the new funding is intended to help it buy components and fulfill its expanding AI backlog, which supports its long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market weakness in technology and AI-related stocks added pressure, with the Nasdaq and other momentum names also selling off.

Broader market weakness in technology and AI-related stocks added pressure, with the Nasdaq and other momentum names also selling off. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried the $7 billion equity and equity-linked financing package could dilute existing shareholders, which is weighing heavily on the stock. Business Wire: Supermicro Announces Proposed $7.0 Billion of Equity and Equity-linked Financing Transactions To Fund AI Orders

Investors are worried the $7 billion equity and equity-linked financing package could dilute existing shareholders, which is weighing heavily on the stock. Negative Sentiment: The stock also fell below its 200-day moving average during the selloff, a technical signal that may reinforce bearish momentum.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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