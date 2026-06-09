Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 10,015 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 210.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 0.3% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.71.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.9%

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company's 50-day moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average is $128.16. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Agilent Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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