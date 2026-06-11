Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,549 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $252.59 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $324.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.79. The company has a market cap of $220.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here