Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys 10,873 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 285.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company's stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $115.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 481,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,283,217.28. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,563,750. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 659,112 shares worth $68,741,158. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s newly launched blockchain is generating strong interest, with reports of a memecoin frenzy, record DEX volume, and growing retail activity on Robinhood Chain, which supports the bullish growth narrative. Article: Trader turns $800 into $1 million

Robinhood’s newly launched blockchain is generating strong interest, with reports of a memecoin frenzy, record DEX volume, and growing retail activity on Robinhood Chain, which supports the bullish growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on HOOD from $82 to $122 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing optimism that the stock still has room to run.

Barclays raised its price target on HOOD from $82 to $122 and kept an rating, reinforcing optimism that the stock still has room to run. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Robinhood’s crypto and tokenization push, including Robinhood Chain, stock tokens, DeFi lending, perpetual futures, and AI trading, continues to support expectations for future revenue growth. Article: HOOD Bets on DeFi, Tokenization & AI Trading in Global Expansion Push

Coverage around Robinhood’s crypto and tokenization push, including Robinhood Chain, stock tokens, DeFi lending, perpetual futures, and AI trading, continues to support expectations for future revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted rising attention on Robinhood’s memecoin ecosystem and broad media interest in the company, which adds visibility but is not a direct fundamental catalyst. Article: Robinhood's Memecoin Boom Shows Crypto's Retail Market Is No Joke

Several articles highlighted rising attention on Robinhood’s memecoin ecosystem and broad media interest in the company, which adds visibility but is not a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider sales by Robinhood executives and directors may slightly weigh on sentiment, though the transactions were pre-arranged under Rule 10b5-1 plans and do not necessarily signal a change in business outlook.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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