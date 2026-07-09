Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 119.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,245,255,000 after buying an additional 1,275,477 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Linde by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Linde by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $112,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in Linde by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $543.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Stock Down 2.0%

LIN stock opened at $527.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $548.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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