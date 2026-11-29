State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,996,849 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,916,005 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.52% of Franklin Electric worth $191,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $698,173,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 25.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 881,425 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $81,225,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,085 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,988 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 81.4% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 481,906 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,417,000 after purchasing an additional 216,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 332,387 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,873,000 after purchasing an additional 51,541 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.0%

FELE opened at $99.29 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $633.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric's payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Franklin Electric from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Franklin Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Franklin Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.50.

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About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global manufacturer of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company serves residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial and municipal customers. Its water-related offerings include submersible motors, pumps, drives, controls and monitoring equipment used in groundwater, wastewater and related applications. The company also supplies fuel-handling equipment and systems for fueling infrastructure, including products for conventional and alternative fuels.

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