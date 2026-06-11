Franklin Resources Inc. Has $144.32 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 646,517 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,082,919 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Veeva Systems worth $144,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

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Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $163.82 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.05 and a 1 year high of $310.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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