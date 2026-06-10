Franklin Resources Inc. Has $173.76 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,388 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 616,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dell Technologies worth $173,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,414 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 31,475 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,302.0% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 139,565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 129,610 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $74,634,837.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,305,875 shares of company stock worth $1,233,161,867. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $380.44 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $251.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.64. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $109.17 and a one year high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $245.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group set a $700.00 price target on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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