Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 352,088 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.36% of Marvell Technology worth $981,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.58.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $263.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $324.20. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,861,469. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reflecting continued analyst confidence. Raymond James Raises its Price Target on Marvell (MRVL) to $235 from $105

Raymond James raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reflecting continued analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell received unusual call-option activity, which may signal trader interest, but it does not by itself change the fundamental outlook.

Marvell received unusual call-option activity, which may signal trader interest, but it does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Neutral Sentiment: There was ongoing speculation that Marvell could be added to the S&P 500 in an upcoming index rebalancing, which could provide a passive-fund boost if it happens.

There was ongoing speculation that Marvell could be added to the S&P 500 in an upcoming index rebalancing, which could provide a passive-fund boost if it happens. Negative Sentiment: Broader chip stocks sold off after Broadcom’s outlook disappointed Wall Street, dragging MRVL down with the sector. Micron, Marvell, and Broadcom lead chipmakers' premarket losses

Broader chip stocks sold off after Broadcom’s outlook disappointed Wall Street, dragging MRVL down with the sector. Negative Sentiment: Several reports warned that Marvell was overbought after its rapid run-up, making it vulnerable to profit-taking and a momentum unwind. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Falling On Friday?

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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