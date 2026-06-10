Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) by 122.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,753,235 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,337,920 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.'s holdings in Stellantis were worth $205,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stellantis by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,236,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,413 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Stellantis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Stellantis is recalling more than 1.3 million Jeep SUVs and trucks worldwide after regulators and company reports flagged a power-steering defect that could overheat and increase fire risk; owners were also urged to park away from structures and other vehicles until repairs are completed. Article Title

Stellantis is recalling more than 1.3 million Jeep SUVs and trucks worldwide after regulators and company reports flagged a power-steering defect that could overheat and increase fire risk; owners were also urged to park away from structures and other vehicles until repairs are completed. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. NHTSA said Stellantis is recalling 1,076,999 vehicles in the United States over a power-steering system defect that could raise fire risk, adding to concerns about safety, repair costs, and potential reputational damage. Article Title

The U.S. NHTSA said Stellantis is recalling 1,076,999 vehicles in the United States over a power-steering system defect that could raise fire risk, adding to concerns about safety, repair costs, and potential reputational damage. Negative Sentiment: Chrysler, a Stellantis brand, is also recalling vehicles whose electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring may overheat and catch fire, reinforcing the severity of the defect-related headlines. Article Title

Chrysler, a Stellantis brand, is also recalling vehicles whose electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring may overheat and catch fire, reinforcing the severity of the defect-related headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Stellantis also announced a billion-euro investment in Opel and was highlighted in an autonomous-vehicle test program with Bolt and Pony.ai, but these longer-term initiatives are likely being overshadowed by the recall news. Article Title Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Stellantis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on Stellantis in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital set a $8.00 price target on Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Stellantis N.V. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $12.22. The stock's fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellantis N.V. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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