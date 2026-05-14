Freemont Management S.A. Buys 15,200 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 197.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Towne Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $124.53 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock's fifty day moving average is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.25. The company has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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