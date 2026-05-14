Freemont Management S.A. Buys 9,100 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 197.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 40,708 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $169,426,000 after buying an additional 440,296 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,598 shares of company stock valued at $49,955,566. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $445.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $263.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.43 billion, a PE ratio of 146.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $469.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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