Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX is ARS Investment Partners LLC's 9th Largest Position

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,094 shares of the natural resource company's stock after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 2.7% of ARS Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $46,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 29,654 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,868,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 76,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,035. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $682,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,529,149.19. The trade was a 21.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $63.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Further Reading

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