Friedenthal Financial Has $1.04 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 736.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $278.39 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $281.05. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $212.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $453.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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