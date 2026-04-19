Friedenthal Financial Reduces Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 724 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $849.00 to $993.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $714.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $919.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $1,001.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $870.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.29. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $306.21 and a one year high of $1,009.49.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and kept an "overweight" rating, implying about a mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a prominent analyst upgrade that can drive buying interest. Benzinga: JPMorgan raise

JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and kept an "overweight" rating, implying about a mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a prominent analyst upgrade that can drive buying interest. Positive Sentiment: CEO Scott Strazik highlighted AI infrastructure as a "massive opportunity" for job growth and demand for power and cooling buildouts — a bullish thematic catalyst if GEV captures AI‑data‑center electrification work. CEO AI comment

CEO Scott Strazik highlighted AI infrastructure as a "massive opportunity" for job growth and demand for power and cooling buildouts — a bullish thematic catalyst if GEV captures AI‑data‑center electrification work. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed a large EPS beat and revenue growth, supporting valuation and analyst confidence heading into Q1 results (analysts still expect meaningful EPS this year). No direct link — based on the company's latest reported results.

Recent quarterly results showed a large EPS beat and revenue growth, supporting valuation and analyst confidence heading into Q1 results (analysts still expect meaningful EPS this year). No direct link — based on the company's latest reported results. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings coverage digs into analyst metric forecasts and what could move Q1 results beyond headline revenue/EPS — useful for investors preparing for the coming report. Zacks: analyst projections

Pre‑earnings coverage digs into analyst metric forecasts and what could move Q1 results beyond headline revenue/EPS — useful for investors preparing for the coming report. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and trending‑stock writeups note GEV's strong multi‑period share run and elevated investor attention; these stories can amplify flows but don't change fundamentals by themselves. Zacks: trending stock

Market commentary and trending‑stock writeups note GEV's strong multi‑period share run and elevated investor attention; these stories can amplify flows but don't change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Legal dispute with Vineyard Wind: a Massachusetts judge has blocked GEV from abandoning work on the Vineyard Wind project despite a developer refusal to pay over $300M that GE says is owed. The ruling forces continued work but leaves cash‑collection, project margin and legal risk unresolved — a material operational and credit risk for the offshore wind exposure. Reuters: judge rules

Legal dispute with Vineyard Wind: a Massachusetts judge has blocked GEV from abandoning work on the Vineyard Wind project despite a developer refusal to pay over $300M that GE says is owed. The ruling forces continued work but leaves cash‑collection, project margin and legal risk unresolved — a material operational and credit risk for the offshore wind exposure. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing court filings (GE has responded in court) mean the situation could evolve, creating headline risk around potential charges, project delays or additional provisions. Recharge News: legal response

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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