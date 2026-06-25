Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,848 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. State Street Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,836,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,211,377,000 after purchasing an additional 187,763 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,759,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $820,589,000 after purchasing an additional 95,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $750,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,620 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $539,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,288,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $533,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.0%

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $92.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.83 and a 1 year high of $97.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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