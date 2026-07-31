Front Street Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Paper Company $IP

Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) by 144.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,974 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 331,155 shares during the period. International Paper comprises about 2.6% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of International Paper worth $20,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 100.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 20.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 280.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. International Paper's revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. International Paper's dividend payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

Trending Headlines about International Paper

Here are the key news stories impacting International Paper this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $61.00 price objective on International Paper in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IP

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

Further Reading

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