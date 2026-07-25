Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR - Free Report) by 158.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,819 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,459 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Frontdoor worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,846 shares of the company's stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 237,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Get Frontdoor alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTDR. Weiss Ratings downgraded Frontdoor from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $82.00 target price on Frontdoor in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTDR

Frontdoor Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $71.49 on Friday. Frontdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $442.28 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 118.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc NASDAQ: FTDR is a leading provider of home service plans and repair solutions for residential property owners. The company offers contract-based coverage that helps homeowners manage the cost of repairing and replacing essential household systems and appliances, including heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical wiring, water heaters, washers, dryers, refrigerators and other major kitchen equipment.

Frontdoor delivers its services through a nationwide network of independent service professionals and contractors, leveraging a cloud-based platform and call center infrastructure to coordinate service visits and process claims.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Frontdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Frontdoor wasn't on the list.

While Frontdoor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here