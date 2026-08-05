Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. $ULCC Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Free Report) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,019 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 467,638 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of Frontier Group worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Frontier Group by 490.7% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Frontier Group Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Frontier Group has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.100-0.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 7,142 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $50,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $289,164.28. The trade was a 14.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Trevor J. Stedke sold 83,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $449,625.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 167,277 shares in the company, valued at $904,968.57. This represents a 33.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,831,880 shares of company stock valued at $84,995,244. Insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULCC. Citigroup upped their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Frontier Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULCC

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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