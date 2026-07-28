FSA Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

FSA Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 100,547 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 162.4% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,801 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 35.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 92,677 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $411.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $326.56 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.82 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts continue to support Alphabet’s AI strategy, with several firms maintaining bullish ratings despite trimming price targets to reflect heavier capital expenditures. Investors appear to view the pullback as a buying opportunity. GOOG stock rebounds as Wall Street continues to back AI strategy despite PT cuts

Wall Street analysts continue to support Alphabet’s AI strategy, with several firms maintaining bullish ratings despite trimming price targets to reflect heavier capital expenditures. Investors appear to view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s second-quarter performance exceeded expectations, including $119.8 billion in revenue and $9.11 in adjusted earnings per share versus consensus of $117.07 billion and $2.89, respectively. Search demand and Google Cloud growth remain key areas of momentum.

Alphabet’s second-quarter performance exceeded expectations, including $119.8 billion in revenue and $9.11 in adjusted earnings per share versus consensus of $117.07 billion and $2.89, respectively. Search demand and Google Cloud growth remain key areas of momentum. Positive Sentiment: Reports suggest Alphabet’s biggest AI concern—whether its investments can generate meaningful demand and returns—may be easing. Cloud growth, enterprise adoption and early AI monetization support the case for continued investment. Forget AI Capex Concerns - Buy Alphabet After Excellent Q2 Earnings

Reports suggest Alphabet’s biggest AI concern—whether its investments can generate meaningful demand and returns—may be easing. Cloud growth, enterprise adoption and early AI monetization support the case for continued investment. Positive Sentiment: YouTube reached a multiyear agreement to include NBCUniversal’s Peacock content in YouTube Premium subscriptions, potentially strengthening the platform’s entertainment offering and subscriber value beginning in 2027. NBCUniversal and YouTube ink deal to embed Peacock

YouTube reached a multiyear agreement to include NBCUniversal’s Peacock content in YouTube Premium subscriptions, potentially strengthening the platform’s entertainment offering and subscriber value beginning in 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain divided over Alphabet’s raised 2026 capital-spending forecast of approximately $195 billion to $205 billion. The spending should support AI data centers, Cloud capacity and future growth, but returns will depend on sustained demand.

Analysts and investors remain divided over Alphabet’s raised 2026 capital-spending forecast of approximately $195 billion to $205 billion. The spending should support AI data centers, Cloud capacity and future growth, but returns will depend on sustained demand. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet reportedly spent about $44.9 billion on AI-related investment during the quarter, producing negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company. The deterioration has intensified concerns about spending discipline and the risk that AI returns take longer than expected. Google spent $490 million a day on AI

Alphabet reportedly spent about $44.9 billion on AI-related investment during the quarter, producing negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company. The deterioration has intensified concerns about spending discipline and the risk that AI returns take longer than expected. Negative Sentiment: Broader technology stocks are not being rewarded for strong earnings, suggesting investors are scrutinizing valuations, capital intensity and future cash flow more closely. This limits the potential upside from Alphabet’s earnings beat.

Broader technology stocks are not being rewarded for strong earnings, suggesting investors are scrutinizing valuations, capital intensity and future cash flow more closely. This limits the potential upside from Alphabet’s earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: A reported privacy issue involving publicly searchable Claude conversations and user-created files on Google search could create reputational or regulatory concerns, although the incident primarily involves Anthropic’s sharing controls. Claude shared chats and Artifacts found on Google

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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