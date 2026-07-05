FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 2,549.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 242,343 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $81,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $434.71 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.70 and a 1-year high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.53.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 5,496 shares of company stock worth $404,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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