Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 4,858 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,376 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,848 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,253,047,000 after buying an additional 23,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,565 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,225,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 52,171.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,042 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $77,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,222 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,263,820 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $690,994,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,210 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $747,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $631.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $799.00 to $731.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $469.20 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.60 and a 52 week high of $714.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $484.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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