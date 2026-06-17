Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 248,798 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 116.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,267 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 248,798 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 7.9% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Rockwell Automation worth $180,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,102.30. The trade was a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total value of $173,612.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,282.87. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,812. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $466.40 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $305.44 and a one year high of $474.99. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business's 50 day moving average price is $432.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.10.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $501.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $454.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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