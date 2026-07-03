Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 9,171 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 9,171 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $630,056,000 after purchasing an additional 726,101 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,500 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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