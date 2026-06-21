Fund Advisors of America Inc FL Makes New $727,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,270 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Article Title

Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Article Title

Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Article Title

Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Article Title

Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks note warned that earnings estimate revisions may not support continued near-term gains, suggesting the stock could face some consolidation after its recent surge. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2%

CAT stock opened at $987.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $875.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $740.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.73 and a 12 month high of $994.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $935.09.

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Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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