Fund Advisors of America Inc FL Makes New $948,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,486 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 76,695 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock's fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 4.66%.The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Energy Transfer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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