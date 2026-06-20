Fund Advisors of America Inc FL Makes New Investment in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 856 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Markel Group accounts for 1.7% of Fund Advisors of America Inc FL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canerector Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 191,036.0% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 10,703,616 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $20,458,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,583,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Markel Group by 75.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $671,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Markel Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 415,160 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $892,496,000 after purchasing an additional 41,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 3,235.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,316 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $54,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,852.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,861.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,982.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,719.41 and a 12-month high of $2,207.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 113.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 645 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,514.95. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Leopold bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,792.61 per share, for a total transaction of $179,261.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,815.90. The trade was a 4.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Brean Capital assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2,025.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

About Markel Group

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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