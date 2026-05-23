Fund Advisors of America Inc FL Purchases New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.9% of Fund Advisors of America Inc FL's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $198.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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