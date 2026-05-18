GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,726,000. Janus Henderson Group makes up approximately 1.0% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.09% of Janus Henderson Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700,170 shares of the company's stock worth $143,715,000 after buying an additional 1,773,964 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,851,082 shares of the company's stock worth $304,942,000 after buying an additional 1,154,481 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,829,676 shares of the company's stock worth $81,439,000 after buying an additional 920,477 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,409,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,376,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:JHG opened at $51.71 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $541.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on JHG

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CEO Ali Dibadj sold 127,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $6,269,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,058,711.36. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Podzorov sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $84,546.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,332.96. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,650. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

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