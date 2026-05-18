GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 418,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,227,000. Kenvue accounts for approximately 1.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,411,380 shares of the company's stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 644,930 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company's stock worth $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 389,704 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,436,986 shares of the company's stock worth $39,552,000 after purchasing an additional 108,480 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company's 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus raised shares of Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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