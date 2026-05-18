Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 12,788 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,040 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Textron worth $86,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Textron by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,814 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,171 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. TD Cowen raised Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Textron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TXT stock opened at $88.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $101.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Textron's payout ratio is presently 1.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 10,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,148.76. The trade was a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 50,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Further Reading

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