Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,350 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,967 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 3,673 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lawood & Co. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ZBH opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.12 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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