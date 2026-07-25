Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Crane $CR

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,209 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 33,736 shares during the period. Crane comprises 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Crane worth $122,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,060 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,817 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $67,524,000 after acquiring an additional 84,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 136,776 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Crane by 17.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,696 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $234.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CR

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $226.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $204.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 1 year low of $159.58 and a 1 year high of $226.99.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Crane's dividend payout ratio is 18.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, Director Susan D. Lynch bought 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,630.60. This trade represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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