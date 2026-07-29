Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Ticino Wealth bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775,234 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $939,009,000 after buying an additional 40,196 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 430,508 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $41,354,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $75,988,000 after buying an additional 89,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 3.1%

MDT opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

Key Headlines Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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