Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 61,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,390 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $3,936,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $223.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $323.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.72. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,260 shares of company stock worth $61,534,703. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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