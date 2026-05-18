Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,394 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $421.12 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $463.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.74 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $574.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $581.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $178,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,735,334. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total value of $1,177,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,308.72. The trade was a 39.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,647 shares of company stock worth $2,760,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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