Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,183 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 1.3% of Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.41% of AMETEK worth $193,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 16.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 65.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 105.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $227.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.43 and a fifty-two week high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Key Stories Impacting AMETEK

Here are the key news stories impacting AMETEK this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for AMETEK to $8.07 per share from $7.97, signaling stronger expected performance in the current year.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for AMETEK to $8.07 per share from $7.97, signaling stronger expected performance in the current year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its FY2027 estimate to $8.47 per share and FY2028 estimate to $9.10, reinforcing a favorable longer-term earnings outlook.

The firm also increased its FY2027 estimate to $8.47 per share and FY2028 estimate to $9.10, reinforcing a favorable longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Other revisions were slightly higher for several near-term periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, which may support sentiment that AMETEK can keep delivering steady growth.

Other revisions were slightly higher for several near-term periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, which may support sentiment that AMETEK can keep delivering steady growth. Neutral Sentiment: A recent article highlighted “2 reasons to watch AME and 1 to stay cautious,” suggesting investors are weighing both the company’s growth opportunities and potential risks.

A recent article highlighted “2 reasons to watch AME and 1 to stay cautious,” suggesting investors are weighing both the company’s growth opportunities and potential risks. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha also noted AMETEK’s effort to broaden its aerospace and defense footprint, which could be a strategic growth driver but is not an immediate earnings catalyst.

Seeking Alpha also noted AMETEK’s effort to broaden its aerospace and defense footprint, which could be a strategic growth driver but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some estimates were cut slightly for Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2028, which may temper enthusiasm a bit and help explain why the stock is not moving higher more aggressively.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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