Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.28% of ICU Medical worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ICU Medical Stock Up 0.5%

ICUI stock opened at $123.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $160.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.48.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $525.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.65 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded ICU Medical from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICU Medical

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $978,363.60. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,414,596.80. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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