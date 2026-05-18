Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 10,620 Shares of Crane $CR

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,945 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 10,620 shares during the period. Crane accounts for about 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.30% of Crane worth $138,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Crane by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,607 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Crane by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 665 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Crane by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,797 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Crane Price Performance

CR stock opened at $171.73 on Monday. Crane has a 1 year low of $159.58 and a 1 year high of $214.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.91.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.74 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company's revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Crane's payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In related news, Director Susan D. Lynch bought 150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $177.38 per share, with a total value of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 370 shares in the company, valued at $65,630.60. This represents a 68.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $226.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crane

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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