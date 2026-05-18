Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 22,029 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,839 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 22,029 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $32,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the mining company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the mining company's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the mining company's stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Agnico Eagle Mines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Negative Sentiment: Gold prices dropped about 2% intraday as rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar pressured non-yielding assets, dragging down gold miners including AEM. Agnico Eagle Mines slides as gold pulls back sharply on higher yields and a stronger dollar

Gold prices dropped about 2% intraday as rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar pressured non-yielding assets, dragging down gold miners including AEM. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed some near-term earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle, including Q2 2026 and Q4 2026, which may add to caution around the stock despite still having a Hold rating.

Zacks Research trimmed some near-term earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle, including Q2 2026 and Q4 2026, which may add to caution around the stock despite still having a Hold rating. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive after Q1 results, with recent coverage highlighting AEM as a potential defensive gold name in falling markets and noting upgrades from ATB Cormark.

Several analysts remain constructive after Q1 results, with recent coverage highlighting AEM as a potential defensive gold name in falling markets and noting upgrades from ATB Cormark. Positive Sentiment: A separate article highlighted Agnico Eagle among the best gold mining stocks to own as central banks continue buying bullion, reinforcing the long-term bullish case for gold exposure. 5 Best Gold Mining Stocks to Buy as Central Banks Buy Bullion

A separate article highlighted Agnico Eagle among the best gold mining stocks to own as central banks continue buying bullion, reinforcing the long-term bullish case for gold exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports also pointed to Agnico Eagle’s large Ontario growth plan and continued analyst price-target activity, but these are longer-term themes and do not appear to be the main driver of today’s move.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $312.00 to $304.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $180.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.61 and a 200-day moving average of $193.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company's revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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