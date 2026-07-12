Gables Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,998 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 4.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Phillip Securities increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $126.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,089,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,740,524. The business's fifty day moving average price is $132.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $303.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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