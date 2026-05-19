Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,054 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up approximately 1.9% of Gables Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 39.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 105.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 406 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $425.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $458.06.

View Our Latest Report on MTZ

MasTec Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $384.80 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.46 and a 12-month high of $441.43. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company's 50-day moving average price is $353.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.41.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,759. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Further Reading

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